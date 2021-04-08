Soldier’s Shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit upheld a ruling against the families of three victims fatally shot in 2015 by a soldier stationed at Fort Hood in 2015. The families claimed the government was liable for Army employees’ negligent performance under three regulations, which were triggered by a report about a domestic violence incident involving the shooter and his wife. The families cannot show that the harm to the shooter’s wife and their neighbors was “foreseeable to the Army,” the court ruled.

