Solano Judge Cynda Unger, Heavy Metal Band Muse, Retires

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CN) – Judge Cynda Riggins Unger, perhaps the only judge in the world to have a rock band named after her, retired Monday after 17 years as a Solano County, California, judge.

Unger was the second woman to hold a superior court judgeship in Solano County. Elected in 2000, her distinguished career took off after she graduated with honors from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law. She began her law practice at the Vacaville firm of Dobbins, Weir, Thompson and Stephenson.

In 1991, Unger was certified as a family law specialist by the State Bar of California. She served four years as a deputy district attorney in the family law support division before being elected as a judge.

Though she heard a variety of cases, Unger specialized in family law and was supervising family law judge for one term. In 2006, she was selected Judicial Officer of the Year by the bar’s family law division.

Those who worked with her remember how personable she was. “She was great, super helpful. Some of the judges don’t come out but Judge Unger would come out and talk with the employees and get to know people,” said Solano County Court clerk Amanda Jean. “She would talk about her horses and other interests.”

Of course, her name will be long remembered by music fans familiar with the heavy metal band Judge Unger, which used her name as their own for 13 years after seeing it on her campaign signs.

