Software Executives Indicted in Fraudulent $11B Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – Two former Autonomy Corporation executives were indicted in San Francisco on Thursday for allegedly defrauding company shareholders, after an $11 billion acquisition by hardware firm HP vaporized billions of dollars in shareholder value amid revelations of accounting irregularities by the British software company.

A federal grand jury returned a 14-count indictment against Autonomy’s former chief executive Michael Lynch and its former Vice President for Finance Stephen Chamberlain on charges they inflated Autonomy’s financial position in part to make the company “more attractive to a potential purchaser like HP.”

According to the indictment, Lynch, 53, Chamberlain, 46, and others met in 2011 with executives from HP to discuss a potential acquisition of Autonomy. Shortly after, the group gave HP false and misleading financial statements and made false and misleading statements directly to HP about Autonomy’s financial condition during the negotiations leading up to the August 2011 acquisition announcement.

A press release by HP announcing the deal called Autonomy’s recent operating and financial performance “strong,” according to the indictment. In the press release, HP also touted Autonomy’s “consistent track record of double-digit revenue growth, with 87 percent gross margins and 43 percent operating margins in calendar year 2010,” reflecting the success of Lynch’s and Chamberlain’s fraudulent accounting practices.

These practices included backdating agreements to record revenue in prior periods, making false and misleading statements to Autonomy’s independent auditor and regulators about the company’s revenue transactions and financial statements and intimidating and paying off employees who complained about its accounting practices, the indictment alleges.

Within a year of the $11 billion acquisition, HP was forced to write down $8.8 billion of Autonomy’s value after discovering accounting irregularities by the company’s executives. HP’s shareholders lost billions of dollars in value, torpedoing HP’s attempted move into software, according to The Guardian.

If convicted, Lynch and Chamberlain face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution for each of 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.

“The indictment filed today merely alleges that crimes have been committed, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Justice Department said in a press release Thursday.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment Thursday evening. HP also had no immediate comment.

