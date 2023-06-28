Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Snowmobile trails

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin appeals court revived a park advocacy group’s challenge to a plan to build a new snowmobile trail in a state park. The advocacy group’s bylaws state that its purpose is to “support and assist” the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provide services to the public at the Blue Mound State Park, but this language is not a renunciation of the group’s right to sue to the department over management disagreements.

