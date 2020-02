DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Florida appeals court ruled against a defendant seeking to dismiss a charge of sending a written threat to kill or injure a child. The defendant sent a Snapchat photo to his North Marion High School classmate depicting a scoped AR-15 rifle with the caption, “Show and Tell @NM on Monday.” The picture was sent two weeks after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

