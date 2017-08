LOS ANGELES — Shareholders claim in a federal class action that Snap fka Snapchat shares fell from $22.98 to $18.05 on May 11, the day after it announced it had “only 44 million more” users than the year before, and that on May 16, when a former employee filed a whistleblower complaint, Snap’s share price fell 2 cents more.

