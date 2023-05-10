Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Smoking verdict

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Supreme Court upheld a jury verdict against the manufacturer of Marlboro cigarettes on civil conspiracy claims filed against it by a woman who developed lung cancer after smoking from 1971 to 1995.

/ May 10, 2023

Read the ruling here.

