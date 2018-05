MANHATTAN – Insisting that he has nothing to do with the $111-an-hour pay rate that New York City’s “sandhogs” earn for digging subway tunnels, Gary LaBarbera brought a defamation suit Wednesday against The Center for Union Facts.

The Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, of which LaBarbera is president, represents 15 national and international unions. According to the complaint, however, the sandhogs’ union, Local 147, is not one of them.

