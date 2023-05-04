Thursday, May 4, 2023
Slickspot peppergrass

The Biden administration has agreed to set aside just over 78,000 acres in Idaho as critical habitat for the threatened slickspot peppergrass, a flowering plant threatened by agriculture, mining and urban sprawl.

/ May 3, 2023

Read the designation here.

