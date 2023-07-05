Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Sleepy skipper

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge rejected a shipping company’s request to cap its liability at $777,000 for claims related to a vessel’s crash into a stationary oilfield platform, after the pilot fell asleep at the helm. Crew members testified that the company failed to enforce its own “fatigue management policy” or monitor shipboard use of “proximity alarms” to alert sleepy or distracted captains.

/ July 5, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...