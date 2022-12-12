Monday, December 12, 2022 | Back issues
Slandered as sex predator

MANHATTAN — Scott Stringer, the former New York City comptroller whose mayoral campaign was derailed nearly two years ago by allegations of unwanted sexual advances, sued one of his accusers for defamation.

/ December 12, 2022
This June 2017 photo shows Scott Stringer, then New York City comptroller, at a press conference. (Adam Klasfeld/Courthouse News Service)

Read the complaint in Manhattan Supreme Court.

