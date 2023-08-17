Sixth Circuit revives claims of 2016 Great Smoky Mountains wildfire victims

Homeowners in the Gatlinburg area properly presented failure-to-warn claims to the Department of the Interior before they filed suit against the federal government for its lack of response to the blaze, according to the panel.

CINCINNATI (CN) — The federal government was properly put on notice and will have to face claims from families affected by the devastating 2016 wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Thursday.

Six separate classes of individuals sued the federal government for violations of the Federal Tort Claims Act, claiming the National Park Service failed to provide adequate warning to neighboring communities after a small fire quickly turned catastrophic in November and December 2016.

Specifically, a majority of the blame was placed on the fire management officer of the park, Greg Salansky, who discovered the fire and made the initial decision to let it burn, unmonitored, over a period of several days.

Under the act, plaintiffs must first put the relevant government agency on notice of their claims, which the homeowners in this case did through the submission of SP95 forms.

The Department of the Interior failed to respond within six months, prompting the homeowners to file suit in federal court in 2018.

The United States subsequently filed several motions to dismiss, all of which were denied until February 2022, when a federal judge agreed the homeowners failed to comply with the act's "presentment" requirement.

Senior U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer, a George W. Bush appointee, determined the forms submitted by the claimants failed to specify failure-to-warn claims would be the basis for their federal lawsuit, but instead "[made] a claim on the National Park Service's failure to extinguish the fire."

A Sixth Circuit panel heard arguments in January 2023, and on Thursday vacated Greer's dismissal and reinstated the homeowners' lawsuit.

According to the panel, precedents in the Sixth and several other circuit courts have made it clear "the presentment requirement is not a particularly high bar [and] requires only minimal notice."

Greer focused too much on the homeowners' failure to specifically denote failure-to-warn as a cause of action in their SP95 forms, U.S. Circuit Judge Helene White wrote for the panel.

"Although monitoring, firefighting, and warning functions might ordinarily be split among different personnel," she said, "here Salansky is alleged to have touched all aspects of NPS's response. Therefore, the failure-to-warn claim did not rest on a 'different set of operative facts,' nor was it 'based on the acts of a different group of employees,' and the district court's contrary conclusion is unsupported by the factual record."

White, a George W. Bush appointee, also pointed out the government's own guidelines for SP95 forms bolsters the homeowners' position, given the only requirements provided in the statutory language are "written notice of an incident, accompanied by a claim for money damages."

During January's arguments, in addition to its presentment theory, the government also requested the court affirm Greer's dismissal on the grounds of sovereign immunity and, specifically, the discretionary-function exemption.

White noted in her opinion the table of guidelines for park officials regarding mitigation efforts for "park neighbors" could include a mandatory directive to inform individuals near the park that would prevent application of the exemption, but refused to issue a concrete ruling.

Instead, she ordered the lower court to conduct additional discovery on remand to determine whether the guidelines include mandatory directives and, if they do not, to determine if warning park neighbors of wildfires is the type of discretionary function protected by the exemption.

In a concurring opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Eric Clay, a Bill Clinton appointee, was willing to conduct the analysis White reserved for the lower court.

He found the functions listed in the relevant table were undoubtedly mandatory directives and agreed with Greer that the government's press release to several media outlets was insufficient to satisfy the directive to warn "park neighbors."

In his concurrence, U.S. Circuit Judge Amul Thapar, a Donald Trump appointee, acknowledged the homeowners satisfied presentment requirements, but called the failure to specifically include failure-to-warn language in their SP95 forms a "risky strategy" not recommended for "future plaintiffs."

Attorney Ted Leopold, partner at Cohen, Milstein, Sellers, and Toll in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and lead counsel for the homeowners in the underlying lawsuit, expressed his satisfaction with the court's decision.

"We are extremely happy with today's ruling from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals," he told Courthouse News. "We now look forward to litigating these cases on the merits and providing a full measure of justice for the hundreds of our clients who lost their properties, their dreams, and in many instances, lost their lives, all as a result of the federal government's failure to act quickly during the Gatlinburg fire."

The Department of Justice did not immediately return a request for comment.