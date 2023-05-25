Thursday, May 25, 2023
Sixth Circuit moots abortion law challenge

CINCINNATI — The Sixth Circuit determined that Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit challenging a Kentucky law requiring abortion providers to fill out certain forms to continue providing health care services has become moot because the forms, which did not exist when the suit was filed, have since been created and compliance is no longer an issue.

Read the ruling here.

