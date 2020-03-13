Six States Close Schools to Fight Infections

WASHINGTON (AFP) — At least six states have ordered schools to close to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,660 people across the country and killed 40.

Schools in Ohio, Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Kentucky and New Mexico were told to shut on Monday for at least two weeks, affecting millions of students and likely to cause problems for low-income families who rely on free or subsidized school meals.

“This is a necessary step to protect our kids, our families, and our overall public health,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Thursday night announcing the closure of the state’s schools until April 6.

“I am working with partners across state government to ensure educators, parents, and students have the support they need during this time, and to ensure our children who rely on school for meals have access to food,” she said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that schools close for at least two weeks and the state was making arrangements to continue feeding children from low-income families.

Nearly 75% of the 650,000 children attending public schools in Kentucky are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, according to the state education department.

Maryland Gov. Mike Hogan closed schools for two weeks and banned gatherings of more than 250 people, among a series of measures to tackle the coronavirus.

“This problem continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” Hogan said.

“For Marylanders, the actions I have announced here today will be disruptive to your everyday lives. They may seem extreme, and they may sound frightening, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown said they tried to keep schools open but “it has now become impossible to functionally operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences.” Schools there will close until the end of March.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said schools in her state would shut for three weeks.

“This is a proactive measure to limit the potential community spread of COVID-19,” said New Mexico Education Secretary Ryan Stewart.

“We have seen other states take this measure after they have experienced community spread of this virus. New Mexico is going to be proactive and do everything we can to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered schools to close for three weeks and said they should find alternative ways to provide classes. Ohio has banned gatherings of more than 100 people.

“We want to thank educators and administrators for the extraordinary efforts they will take to continue offering services during this time of national crisis,” DeWine said.

Washington state, which has recorded 31 of the 40 coronavirus deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, has closed all schools in three counties in the Seattle area through April 24.

© Agence France-Presse