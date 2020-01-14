Singer Meat Loaf Sues Hyatt Over Fall From Stage

FORT WORTH, Texas (CN) – Rock singer Meat Loaf sued hotel operator Hyatt in Texas state court Monday, claiming a fall from a stage at a horror convention resulted in a 42-day hospital stay and the inability to perform music anymore.

The singer, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, and his wife Deborah, both of Nashville, sued Hyatt and convention organizer Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC in Tarrant County District Court.

Meat Loaf, 72, attended the Texas Frightfest Weekend at the Hyatt Regency DFW at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in May 2019 and was participating in a question-and-answer session with fans while seated on a stage.

“In setting up the stage, the defendants hung curtains from a tall frame at the back edge of the stage,” the 10-page complaint states. “The curtains came past the bottom of the stage where participants were walking and hid where the stage ended. Therefore, when viewing the stage from the participants’ standpoint, one would be unable to determine how much space they had while walking near the curtains before they would fall off the backside of the stage.”

Meat Loaf, represented by lead attorney Charla Aldous with Aldous Walker in Dallas, claims the stage created a “trap” and “hidden hazard,” resulting in his fall off the back of the stage. He “sustained serious injuries to his neck, collar bone and shoulder and was taken away by ambulance, according to the lawsuit.

“After he spent 42 days in a hospital and was released, Meat Loaf had to participate in physical therapy and still has to participate in physical therapy for his injuries to this day,” the complaint states. “Meat Loaf has been unable to return to performing, causing him to sustain significant economic loss.”

Hyatt spokesman Stephen Snart declined to comment on the lawsuit Monday evening, stating the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Meat Loaf is best known for his album “Bat Out of Hell,” released in 1977. It has sold over 43 million copies and is one of the top 10 bestselling albums of all time.

He most recently made headlines two weeks ago when he told the Daily Mail he believes there is no such thing as climate change and accused teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg of being brainwashed.