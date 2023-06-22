Thursday, June 22, 2023
Sinaloa convictions

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit upheld the convictions of Sinaloa cartel-affiliated defendants for drug trafficking, firearms offenses and racketeering, but vacated their life sentences for certain counts because those were outside the sentencing guidelines.

/ June 22, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Criminal, International

