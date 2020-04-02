PHILADELPHIA – Baritone saxophone Leo Pellegrino of the brass house group Too Many Zooz may pursue one count of his complaint against the maker of the video game “Fornite Battle Royale,” for copying his signature dance move without his permission, a federal court in Pennsylvania ruled.

Pellegrino’s signature move relies upon his “externally rotatable feet.” Fortnite players can purchase the move as an “emote” for their virtual avatars.

The sax player’s false endorsement claim may continue, the court ruled.