Sidebar: Porn Crimes, Tech Wars and Saving the Gunnison Grouse

A Gunnison sage grouse. (Photo by Bob Gress)

In Tuesday’s episode, we take a look into the digital fallout of two California cases.

First, we dive into the sisterhood formed by young women coerced into filming pornography by GirlsDoPorn, a company that promised not to post the videos online. Then we take you to an Oakland courtroom, where Fortnite creator Epic Games is battling Apple over its tight grip on its app store.

Lastly, we see how efforts are going in Colorado to revitalize the population of a small bird with impressive features: the Gunnison sage grouse.

This episode was produced by Martín Macías. Music by The Dead Pens and Flexy. The Gunnison sage grouse call is courtesy of Gerrit Vyn/Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. A transcript of this episode is available.

Editorial staff is Bill Dotinga, Sean Duffy and Jamie Ross. Special thanks to Maria Dinzeo and Amanda Pampuro.

