LOS ANGELES — A California appeals court upheld a finding that a high school student made criminal threats when he posted a photo of a replica gun on his Snapchat account and threatened to bring a gun to school the next day. The student claimed he was joking, but “it can be inferred from the way” the social media app works that the juvenile “intended many people to see it, and he must have been aware that anyone who saw it might feel threatened.”

Like this: Like Loading...