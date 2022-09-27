Shipyard trafficking

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge allowed Filipino shipyard workers’ trafficking and Fair Housing Act claims to proceed against their employer, which allegedly did not permit them to evacuate a storm-prone town for Hurricane Ida in 2021 and instead forced them to remain in a leaky bunkhouse with no power for weeks.

