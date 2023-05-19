Friday, May 19, 2023
Sheriff may be liable in teen’s killing

NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana rejected the Jefferson Parish sheriff’s argument that he cannot be held personally liable for the death of an autistic teenager who was suffocated by deputies outside of a laser tag center. Though he was not physically present at the scene of the 16-year-old’s death, the Fifth Circuit has held that police supervisors can be held liable for failure to adopt policies and to supervise or train subordinates.

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

