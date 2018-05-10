‘Shelly Wants Cases,’ Jury Hears as Silver’s Bribery Retrials Wraps

MANHATTAN (CN) – With three small words, a federal prosecutor summed up his view of how former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver used his clout to extort millions in bribes.

“Shelly wants cases,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tatiana Martins told a federal jury on Thursday morning.

Martins had attributed these words at the start of her closing arguments to Silver’s friend Daniel Chill. The cases referred to mesothelioma patients Silver could refer to a law firm in exchange for more than $3.1 million in finder’s fees.

“This is bribery,” Martins thundered some three hours later in her closing. “This is extortion. This is corruption. This is the real thing. Don’t let it stand.”

Whether a federal jury agrees a second time could determine the health of a federal anti-corruption law weakened by the Supreme Court’s decision in McDonnell v. Virginia, which effectively legalized paying for political access.

That decision toppled Silver’s first convictions for honest-services fraud and extortion, paving the way for a retrial that whizzed by over the past two weeks. Prosecutors had originally anticipated Silver’s retrial would take double or triple that period of time.

For New York’s honest-government watchdog, and the 74-year-old Silver, its outcome could have profound implications.

The watchdogs fear that an acquittal will declare open season on bribery in a state with more corruption cases than any other. And for Silver, the jury’s ruling could be a matter of life and death.

Presiding U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni originally sentenced the septuagenarian to 12 years in prison.

The basic facts of the case are undisputed.

Silver held an “of counsel” position at the law firm Weitz & Luxenberg, which specializes in asbestos cases.

The only work Silver performed for the firm involved steering it patients who had been referred to him by Columbia University physician Robert Taub, the government’s star cooperating witness.

After an FBI raid Taub, Martins said Silver had one question for the doctor: “Did you tell them anything?”

Prosecutors repeatedly described Taub as Silver’s goose, who would lay golden eggs in the form of lucrative client referrals, which he traded for state grant money for mesothelioma research.

“Sheldon Silver didn’t care about the research,” Martins said. “The research was a means to an end.”

Silver also is accused of making up to $800,000 more from two real estate schemes.

One of them involved Glenwood Management, then the state’s largest donor.

Martins said its law firm, Goldberg & Iryami, kept Silver on a “secret retainer.”

Prosecutors say that real estate developers relied upon Silver for two pieces of legislation vital to their business: tax breaks crucial for making building profitable and financing from the Public Authorities Control Board.

Silver claims that the money that he received from these transactions did not affect his longtime record on tenants’ rights, but Martins scoffed at that defense.

“That’s just magical thinking,” she said.

Playing an audio recording of a press interview with Silver for the jury, Martins argued that the politician revealed his corrupt intent by misleading the public about his side businesses.

“Again, I don’t represent corporations,” Silver told reporters in May 2008.

“I don’t represent anybody who in any way has an impact on anything we do legislatively,” Silver added later in the recording.

Blasting these statements as “lies,” Martins said: “He’s not representing anybody.”

“On the real estate side, he gets paid,” she said. “He gets his bribes.”

Silver’s attorney will deliver his summation this afternoon, following by a rebuttal summation before deliberations begin.

