Sheldon Silver Convicted on All Counts

MANHATTAN – Taking just a day to deliberate the bribery retrial of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a federal jury returned a guilty-on-all-counts verdict Friday afternoon.

The seven counts of conviction include charges of extortion and honest-services fraud that will likely carry a significant prison spell for the 74-year-old disgraced politician.

Presiding U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni had sentenced Silver to a 12-year term the last time a federal jury threw the book at him, before Silver’s verdict had been overturned in the wake of a Supreme Court precedent weakening federal anti-bribery statutes.

That case, McDonnell v. Virginia, effectively legalized paying for political access, but a second jury has now found that Silver provided more than handshakes to those who paid him more than $3 million in bribes.

Silver will be sentenced again on July 13 at noon.

This story is developing…

