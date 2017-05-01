Shareholder Derivative

CHICAGO – An FTD Companies stockholder claims in a federal lawsuit that company executives overpaid for another business in a $430 million deal, and FTD stock dropped 23 percent to close at $17.85 when the truth came out.

The plaintiff is Dennis Palkon, derivatively on behalf of FTD Companies Inc.

The defendants are Robert Berglass, Christopher W. Shean, Robin S. Hickenlooper, Joseph W. Harch, James T. Armstrong, Candace H. Duncan, Dennis Holt, Sue Ann R. Hamilton, Tracey L. Belcourt, Michael J. Silverstein, Robert S. Apatoff, Becky A. Sheehan, and FTD Companies Inc. as a nominal defendant.

Like this: Like Loading...