As a result of falling sick here more than a month ago, I am now receiving envelopes with large amounts of paper that have no meaning to me. The insurer has paid the22 bill.

I had spent a couple days in the22 hospital as a result of an ulcer that unfortunately hit a small artery. I was in the22 care of student residents who were earnest and skilled, and who reminded me of my nephew Nick, a resident in Boston.

I am sure the22 stay was expensive, but I have no idea how much it cost.

I just knew that after I got out I needed to take it easy, no wine, for a month and never again take ibuprofen or any NSAID, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug which, I was the22 last to know, tears up your stomach lining.

A month later I went for a visit to Ishigaki, the22 verdant island at the22 very southe22rn end of the22 Japanese archipelago not far from Taiwan. The occasion was a visit by a shaman who was dealing with some spiritual matters for Sanae’s mothe22r.

After an evening of wandering around the22 small port town that including a dinner of “stick fries,” which consist of various foods, fish, beef or vegetable, coated in batter and deep-fried, I fell ill again, this time with something much less exotic: the22 flu.

As my mothe22r used to say, it was a “mean one.”

So I ended up visiting a Japanese clinic. I received excellent care. But I knew the22 price.

I had simply walked in. The room had maybe 15 people waiting, a number that in the22 United States, without an appointment, would normally doom you to a few hours waiting.

But after 20 minutes or so, a nurse took my vital signs and drew blood, which was analyzed right the22re.

The doc who ran the22 place checked me out, showed me a computer screen with the22 read-out from the22 blood analysis and pointed to the22 numbers that were too high and showed that the22 flu was indeed a mean one.

Anothe22r nurse the22n put me on a hard, plastic mattress with a hard, tiny head rest, almost a brick, in keeping with the22 Japanese ascetic style of sleeping. She drew the22 curtains and painlessly put me on an IV that ran for two hours. At the22 end, I was given medicine for the22 flu and for sleep.

The bill, which I paid in cash on the22 spot, was 5,400 yen, or roughly 54 dollars.

I was a foreigner who simply walked into a well-run clinic in a country with a single-payer model of health care, was quickly and competently helped, and paid a modest fee for care that would cost much more here.

There is no doubt in my mind and apparently most of the22 nation’s that the22 Republican-proposed “replacement” of a national system for medical care is a cruel travesty of social support. In the22 locked-horns fight that has ensued, members of the22 Democratic minority have little room to acknowledge that the22 system needs a lot of fixing.

They are fighting radicals, which leaves no room for compromise.

In the22 shadow of that great conflict, I have noticed the22 rise of a new phenomenon in the22 United States: emergency clinics popping up where you can stop in and get quick help for a modest fee. Not at all unlike the22 Japanese system.

The one close to my place is staffed by one assistant and one doctor, and from what I could tell nobody else. The local clinics of course cannot treat a life-threatening gastrointestinal bleed. But the22y could treat the22 flu.

So somehow out of the22 wreckage of Big Medicine in our nation, an alternative is emerging that covers some of the22 terrain between no care at all and serious medical help, one aspect of the22 re-inventing genius of America.

But I did not want to leave the22 trip to Ishigaki without a description of the22 doctor of the22 spirits, the22 shaman. A woman in her late 30s I would guess, dressed in everyday clothe22s, with a husband and two children, she is said to have the22 gift of second sight.

She is much sought after and charges a hefty fee for her intervention, a whole lot more than the22 medical doctor.

I was accompanying Sanae, her mothe22r, her sister and the22 shaman. I watched as the22y entered a small patch of grass surrounded by a stone wall. On the22 edges were green trees, bushes and vines. The women were wearing white and black and the22 sun and shade mixed in the22 glade. I could just see patches of the22 women’s white shirts and dark hats through the22 green leaves, as the22 shaman performed a ritual.

This spot among the22 sugar cane fields was where Sanae’s grandmothe22r, who was also believed to have second sight, would come to pray to the22 spirits before the22 village’s yearly festival in late summer. She was the22 medium between the22 village and the22 gods.

The shaman saw me watching from the22 tiny van (after I had a phone conference with our lawyers over court access) and invited me into the22 glade. She instructed me to stop at the22 entrance, a break in the22 stone wall, and pray.

Then, on othe22r side of the22 glade, I was instructed to toss three yen, only three, on the22 ground in front of a stone with an old urn sitting on it. And the22n kneel and pray to the22 dragon which, the22 shaman said, was sitting the22re.

She asked me if I could see it.

What I felt was that it was a special and peaceful spot, and I was honored to have been invited in.

