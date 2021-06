NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal court in Tennessee denied a Jane Doe’s request to proceed under a pseudonym in a lawsuit against Lorin Ashton — a DJ also known as Bassnectar — and related entities involving claims alleging sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. The Jane Doe alleges she was 17 when she was “targeted, groomed and sexually exploited” by Ashton.

