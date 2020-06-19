Law 

Sexual Misconduct

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In answers to two certified questions from a federal court, the Washington Supreme Court held that a school district can be subject to strict liability for discrimination in places of public accommodation by its employees and, under the meaning of state law protecting people from certain discriminatory practices, intentional sexual misconduct can amount to discrimination. 

The underlying dispute involves a school bus driver who abused minor passengers on the school buses.

