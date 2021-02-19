Sexual Healing for Guys

This is my Valentine’s Day column. OK, I realize it’s a week late, but I’ve got an excuse for that, darling.

No, really. Please, dear, put down that heavy piece of furniture. You might strain your back.

Like any man (penis-bearer) who reads The New York Times (circumcised) I’ve noticed that The Newspaper of Record has, of late, allowed the word “vagina” in its columns.

Me and the Cowboy Caucus protest.

Back in Texas, where I was reared, we don’t use that word. We use other words for it. Like canoe. Or … other words.

So why should They, or Them, or — no, it’s They — or Who(m)ever, be allowed to use the V word in open converstation (sic: Imagine a train station where anything goes) while we, in the male station, or situation, are not even allowed to use the word p*n*s? (And it ain’t pants.)

Am I right or am I right?

Or is there is third way?

And if there is, spare me.

OK, then, so what have we proved, so far?

Readers? Our line is open …

(Waiting … still waiting …)

Oh, wait — I haven’t posted this column yet, so you could not have responded to it.

Sorry! Terribly sorry!

So, I have been informed by my editors at (here the transmission is garbled) that many penises have been mentioned, under their actual or assumed names, in the columns of the Newspaper of Record, and even in presumably scientific journals. But the (must I say it?) vagina has been left out of the conversation. So far.

So, OK, here goes, guys. Here is what I know about the … the … you know … the … the V word … after consulting many experts, including a midwife, a gynecologist, several people of the female persuasion, and my bitch Cleopatra.

Wait! Cleo is a female dog. Should I have said it that way? Or some other way?

No matter. The point is (Editor’s Note: Bob, you’d better make your point soon, and it better be good, or we’ll have to refer you to HR, by which we mean Human Resources — not Human Rights. In other words … (here the transmission is garbled)).

OK. Here are today’s Questions and answers:

(1) What does Bob know about the vagina?, and

(2) What do other guys ought to know about it?

The answer to (1) is: umm … you could Google it.

The answer to (2) is: umm … talk to the guys who Googled it.

OK, so, Guys: Have I provided you any sexual healing yet?

And do you need it?

And does your girlfriend need it?

And why might that be?



(This column was written with assistance from Robert Kahn’s faculty adviser, Tex Fritters, of the Grapevine (Texas) School of Horseshoeing. Tex is a founding member of the Cowboy Caucus and its longtime representative in Washington, D.C. Robert wishes to make clear that Tex was no help at all this time, though Tex did teach him a lot about mules.)