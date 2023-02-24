Friday, February 24, 2023
Arbitration clause won’t apply to sexual harassment claims

MANHATTAN — A federal judge in New York denies a digital real estate firm’s motion to arbitrate a former employee’s sexual harassment claims, per the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act that was signed into law in March 2022. His claims, which allege pervasive uncomfortable conversations about sex and humiliating insults about his girlfriend, will proceed in the courtroom.

/ February 24, 2023

Read the ruling here.

