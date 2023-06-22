Thursday, June 22, 2023
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Sex abuse victims’ lawyer sanctioned

NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana affirmed a bankruptcy court’s order that an attorney for alleged victims of clerical sex abuse must pay $400,000 in sanctions for leaking confidential case information about an accused Catholic priest to a journalist. No matter how noble his motivation, the attorney deliberately violated a court order, so the court must uphold the sanctions.

/ June 22, 2023

