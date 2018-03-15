Several Fatalities Reported After Bridge Collapse in Miami

MIAMI (CN) – Several people are believed to have been killed and scores more injured after a new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least eight vehicles.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that “multiple” people were injured and that there had been a “number of fatalities” when a new, $14.2 million bridge linking Florida International University with the City of Sweetwater, collapsed.

“We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information,” the statement said.

The bridge, which was not yet open to pedestrians, straddled six lanes of the heavily traveled Tamiami Trail west of Miami. The main span of the bridge was put into place only last Saturday, and it wasn’t slated to opened until early 2019.

The bridge was being built to provide access to the university from newly-built dorms and off-campus housing.

Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was on his way to the scene.

“I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day,” the governor said.

At least eight people have been transported to the trauma center at Kendall Regional Medical Center, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The condition of the patients is not yet known.

FIU spokesperson Maydel Santana-Bravo said the university community was “shocked and saddened about the tragic events.”

Meanwhile, the City of Miami tweeted its “heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the victims of today’s bridge collapse in Miami-Dade County and we wish all survivors a speedy recovery.”

“We are closely monitoring all developments,” the city said.

This story is developing …

