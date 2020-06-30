Seven New States Face Covid-19 Travel Advisory in Northeast

Arriving passengers await their bags in the baggage claim area at New York’s LaGuardia Airport last week. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (CN) — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut doubled their flagging of coronavirus problem areas Tuesday, saying it will now force quarantine rules on travelers from 16 states.

Put in place for the first time last week, the 14-day quarantine rules apply to “any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”

While nine states met those parameters on June 25, today the threshold covers Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight Covid-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

It’s a reversal of sorts as the coronavirus spread in the United States increases in the South and Southwest. It was only a few months ago that other states were banning residents from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from traveling to their states.

New York’s order comes with fines, but Connecticut and New Jersey have asked for voluntary compliance.

Cuomo said last week that any visitors found violating self-quarantine rules would be subject to a judicial order and self-funded mandatory quarantine, as well as potential fines of $2,000 for a first violation and $5,000 for a second.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has refused to issue any potential fine or violation and has asked for voluntary compliance, the same with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

The signs at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., say: “Your cooperation is expected.”