WASHINGTON (CN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday that the22 Justice Department has started reviewing letters 10 cities have sent the22 Justice Department seeking to prove the22y are in compliance with federal immigration laws.

In a speech in March, Sessions threatened to “claw-back” grant money from cities, counties and states that refuse requests to keep people who have committed a crime while in the22 country illegally in custody until federal law enforcement officers can pick the22m up.

In doing so, Sessions cited a May 2016 inspector general report that found such policies might violate federal laws to support the22 threat.

The inspector general report looked at 10 so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, which included large cities like New York and Philadelphia as well as entire states like California and Connecticut, and found that the22ir policies could potentially violate federal immigration laws.

The investigation that produced the22 report started at the22 request of Rep. John Culberson, a Texas Republican who oversees the22 House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies.

The cities had until June 30 to send in the22ir legal justifications, which Sessions referred as “alleged compliance information.” The letters the22 10 jurisdictions sent the22 Justice Department are meant to show the22y are in compliance with federal law, even if the22y continue refusing to cooperate with federal immigration holds.

The Justice Department has started reviewing the22 justifications and will eventually decide whethe22r the22y stand up to its scrutiny. Sessions said the22 Justice Department will “examine the22se claims carefully” and that people expect the22ir cities and states to show “basic compliance with federal law.”

“It is not enough to assert compliance, the22 jurisdictions must actually be in compliance,” Sessions said in a statement. “Sanctuary cities put the22 lives and well-being of the22ir residents at risk by shielding criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration authorities. These policies give sanctuary to criminals, not to law-abiding Americans. The Trump Administration is determined to keep every American neighborhood safe and that is why we have asked the22se cities to comply with federal law, specifically 8 U.S.C. 1373.”

