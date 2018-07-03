Sessions Names Weinsheimer New Associate Deputy AG

(CN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday afternoon that Bradley Weinsheimer, a 27-year Justice Department veteran, will replace departing Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools.

Schools is departing the agency on July 6 for a private sector position. Though he helped oversee Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election, the Justice Department said in a release that Weinsheimer will have no such role.

“Scott Schools has been a fabulous lawyer for the Department of Justice for close to twenty years, rising through the ranks at the Department to become our most senior career attorney,” Sessions said in a written statement. “He has served with distinction in several positions in the Department, including as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina and the Northern District of California, and as an Associate Deputy Attorney General. Scott has provided invaluable leadership and counsel in his years at the Department, and his service is an example to all. He will be greatly missed, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Weinsheimer has been at the Justice Department since 1991, and served for 20 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia. During those years, he tried dozens of criminal cases, including homicides, drug and violent crime conspiracies, and public corruption and bank fraud.

From June 2011 until March 2016, he served as the deputy counsel in Office of Professional Responsibility, and since March 2016 have worked in the agency’s National Security division, where he has served as the chief of staff, director of risk management and senior counsel, his current position.

Since 2006, Weinsheimer has been on the adjunct faculty of George Washington University Law School, where he teaches trial advocacy and criminal practice.

He is a 1985 graduate of Marquette University and a 1989 graduate of the University of Virginia Law School.

