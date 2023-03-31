Sergeant sexual harassment

Friday, March 31, 2023
NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana declined to dismiss workplace harassment claims against the Jefferson Parish sheriff, whose sergeant allegedly subjected the suing former deputy and another coworker to homophobic slurs and acts, such as grabbing the subordinate’s buttocks at a wedding. Sexual harassment “need not be motivated by sexual desire to support an inference of discrimination.”

