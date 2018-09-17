Sentencing Hearing Finally Floated for Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn

WASHINGTON (CN) – Having sought repeated delays since May, prosecutors said Monday they are finally ready for a federal judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office had asked the court for three 60-day delays, but a joint status report filed this afternoon proposes Nov. 28, or any time in the following seven business days, for Flynn to be sentenced.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have kept mum about the reason for the repeated delays, but the status report says “the matter is now ready to be scheduled for sentencing.”

The 1-page report is signed by prosecutor Brandon L. Van Grack and defense attorney Robert Kelner with the firm Convington & Burling.

After pleading guilty to one count of lying to federal investigators about his contacts with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Flynn has been cooperating since last November with Mueller’s probe of Russian election interference and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with that effort.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan proposed an October sentencing date for Flynn during a July 10 hearing, but prosecutors sought another delay last month even while asking the court at the beginning of July to begin preparing a presentencing report.

During the July hearing, attorney Kelner told the court Flynn was “eager” to move forward with sentencing and pointed at prosecutors for the repeated delays, saying they had told the defense they were not ready to sentence his client yet.

Kelner told Sullivan he did not believe the facts in the case would significantly change, despite the repeated delays.

Both parties requested Monday that any sentencing memos be filed no more than two weeks prior to whatever date the court sets for Flynn’s sentencing hearing.

