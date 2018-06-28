Sentencing of Trump Campaign Adviser Set for September

WASHINGTON (CN) – A federal judge on Thursday scheduled sentencing of ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos for Sept. 7.

Papadopoulos will be sentenced following his guilty plea last October for lying to federal investigators about his contacts with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential campaign, including a professor who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton consisting of thousands of emails.

Since his guilty plea, Papadopoulos has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Papadopoulos’ sentencing comes about a week after prosecutor Jeannie Rhee asked the court to set a sentencing date. Papadopoulos will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss at 3 p.m. on Sept. 7.

