Sentencing Date for Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn Nailed Down

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn will be sentenced in December, a federal judge ordered.

The directive Wednesday night from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan follows notice by prosecutors that they were ready to finally sentence Flynn after three 60-day sentencing delays in the case.

Though special counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Monday had proposed Nov. 28 for a sentencing hearing, Judge Sullivan scheduled the hearing for 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to one count of lying to federal investigators about his contacts with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and has been cooperating with Mueller’s Russia probe since.

He was forced to resign his short-lived post as President Trump’s national security adviser after only 24 days for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about those contacts.

