Sentence in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS —A Hennepin County judge sentenced J. Alexander Kueng, one of the three Minneapolis police officers charged for aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd, to 42 months in prison pursuant to a plea deal.

Kueng will serve the sentence concurrently with his three-year sentence for federal civil rights convictions.

/ December 9, 2022

