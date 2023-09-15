Senators head for deliberations as Paxton impeachment wraps

Paxton, who has been suspended without pay since May, has remained out of public view throughout much of the proceedings. As the trial began its ninth and final day, he was present once again in the Senate chamber.

The AG’s presence grabbed the attention of Representative Murr, who mentioned it during closing arguments as he once again called for Paxton’s impeachment.

In his closing arguments of the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton, Texas House Impeachment manager and State Representative Andrew Murr asked senators to hold Paxton accountable and remove him from office. (Kirk McDaniel/ Courthouse News)

“Mr. Paxton claims he wants the truth, but he hasn’t even bothered to be here for the whole trial,” Murr said. “He came on the first day, he left at lunch and now he’s here for closing. Clearly, he thinks he just might get away with this.”

Paxton, the Republican lawmaker added, had “betrayed the people of Texas.” He warned that if not removed from office, Paxton would continue to do so.

Friday’s closing arguments were full of fireworks like this, as impeachment managers like Murr made their final case for impeachment — and as Paxton’s own lawyers mounted a final defense.

The mood mirrors that of Texans during trial, where modern America’s penchant for hyperpartisanship and conspiratorial thinking has been on full display. Many of Paxton’s fiercest defenders have accused Democrats of secretly orchestrating the impeachment. Democrats have not controlled the state House since 2002. The conservative state has not gone for a Democratic president since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, a flamboyant character in his own right, has been leading Paxton’s defense in the state Senate.

On Friday, he leaned into conspiracies about the trial, launching a scathing rebuke of the allegations against Paxton as well as the proceeding itself.

“This is a political trial. I would suggest to you this is a political witch hunt,” Buzbee said. “I would suggest to you that this trial has displayed for the country to see [as] a partisan fight within the Republican party.”

Buzbee may have never uttered phrases like “deep state," but he certainly dog-whistled them. Paxton’s enemies were “weaponizing” agencies like the FBI, he said, and flooding media outlets with “hundreds of articles” about “how bad Paxton is.”

“The only evidence we have in this case is that they don’t like Ken Paxton,” Buzbee said. Referencing George P. Bush, the former Texas land commissioner who last year challenged Paxton in the Republican primary, Buzbee said that “the Bush era in Texas ends today.”

Buzbee suggested that the outcome for Paxton — Texas’ top cop, and one of the most powerful officials in the state — was tied to the fates of everyday, salt-of-the-earth Texans.

“If it can happen to him,” Buzbee said, “it can happen to anyone.”

He took some final, coastal-elite jabs at the Bush family, who he argued were trying to defeat Paxton “in an impeachment trial” after failing to beat him at the ballot box.

“Maybe go back to Maine,” Buzbee said. “This is Texas.”

Despite days of testimony from 18 witnesses, including many of Paxton’s former top deputies that reported him to the FBI, Buzbee has continued to argue there is insufficient evidence to remove Paxton from office.

Throughout the trial, Buzbee and others on the defense team have sought to re-contextualize eyebrow-raising actions and decisions made by Paxton. Of allegations the attorney general abused his office to help Nate Paul with his legal troubles, Buzbee said that Paul received nothing from the AG’s office.

“The only evidence in this case is that they don’t like Ken Paxton,” Buzbee snapped. “Vote not guilty.”

Returning to the podium for the rest of closing statements, Representative Murr relied heavily on the testimony of the whistleblowers in his own remarks. He played recorded clips from the trial, allowing the whistleblowers the last word over what led them to report Paxton to the FBI.

Murr stressed the importance of the vote to the Senators. “Members of the jury, this is the most important choice you have ever faced,” said Murr. “In 100 years, it is probably the only vote that anyone will talk about [in regards to] your careers. It will also decide what Texas politics will look like.”

“This is about what this public service means,” Murr said. He quipped that for Paxton, the term “public service” meant serving himself and Nate Paul.

Senators began deliberations immediately after the conclusion of closing arguments. According to the rules written and adopted by the members, they will each vote individually on the 16 impeachment articles separately.

While the Texas House originally approved 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, senators will only consider 16 of them. The four others stem from early in Paxton’s career as AG, when he was indicted on securities fraud charges. Because the charges are unrelated to the current Nate Paul drama, they have been held in abeyance.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who is presiding over the proceedings, has told senators and public that the impeachment trial “is like 16 trials in one.” As with all juries, he reminded them not to talk to the public or to journalists during deliberations.

Deliberations would continue until the state Senate reached his verdict, Patrick explained on Friday — warning them that he may keep them in the building until a verdict is reached. Once senators have concluded deliberating, the Senate will alert the public as to when they will cast their votes.

At least 21 senators — a two-thirds majority — must sustain a single article in order to remove Paxton from office. If an article is approved, the senators will make a separate vote determining whether Paxton should be barred from running for public office again.

There are 31 state senators in Texas, with 30 eligible to vote in this case. Paxton’s wife — Angela Paxton, the ineligible and 31st state senator — has been excluded from deliberations and votes of conviction.

Although some of Ken Paxton’s alleged misdeeds involve an affair, Angela Paxton has remained a stalwart ally of the attorney general throughout the proceedings, at least in public view. Earlier this month, she appeared alongside her husband at a Labor Day picnic organized by a county-level Republican Party in the Dallas area.