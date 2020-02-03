Senators Give Insight to Impeachment Vote as Trial Wraps

WASHINGTON (CN) — After sitting silently for more than two weeks in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, senators regained control of their chamber Monday afternoon and launched into speeches detailing how they will come down on an acquittal vote expected Wednesday.

Given the Republican majority in the Senate, the result of that vote is all but certain. A handful of key senators are still not on the record, however, about how they will vote when the decisive question of whether Trump remains in office comes before them later this week.

Under the microscope are Democrats in politically divided states, including Senator Joe Manchin whose state of West Virginia awarded five electoral college votes to Trump during the 2016 presidential election. Manchin announced his indecision on the Senate floor Monday, saying the Framers of the Constitution had chosen senators to make the choice, as it was more likely to be impartial and impassionate.

The process of removing a president should not be a decision made on party affiliation, he said. Manchin said he never saw a path to removing the president since the trial’s genesis, but that another option was possible.

“I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure president Trump for his actions in this manner,” he said. “Censure would allow this body to unite across party lines and as an equal branch of government, formally denounce the president’s actions and hold him accountable. His behavior cannot go unchecked by the Senate and censure would allow a bipartisan statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms.”

Manchin has put together a 3-page censure resolution that faults Trump for his conduct in Ukraine but does not remove him from office.

“Whereas future generations of Americans must know that — (1) such behavior is not only dangerous to our national interest but does not align with American values and the principles of the Constitution of the United States and (2) such actions bear grave consequences, including loss of integrity, trust and respect,” the resolution states, in part.

Talk of a censure has been rolling on Capitol Hill throughout the impeachment process without gathering much momentum. Senate Republicans have given it a cool reception, and Senator Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, dismissed it Monday out of hand.

“Too late,” the Missouri Republican told reporters when asked about the possibility of a censure vote. “It’s too late.”

This story is developing…