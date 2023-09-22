Senator Robert Menendez charged for bribery scheme in federal indictment

MANHATTAN (CN) — Senator Robert Menendez has been charged with bribery charges, according to a federal indictment unsealed on Friday from the Southern District of New York.

The New Jersey Democrat is being charged alongside his wife, Nadine Menendez, for the alleged corruption scheme. New Jersey real estate developer Fred Daibes; a friend of Nadine Menendez, Wael Hana; and businessman Jose Uribe were also named as defendants in the indictment.

Prosecutors claim that the senator, along with his wife, took hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of bribes from Daibes, Hana and Uribe in exchange for political influence. The indictment says that the payments came in the form of home furnishings, a luxury vehicle, more than $480,000 in cash and gold bars worth over $100,000, all of which were found by investigators in the Menendez home.

It’s the second time in the last decade that the 69-year-old senator has been charged for corruption. Menendez was previously charged with accepting gifts from a wealthy eye doctor, but the trial ended with a hung jury in 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.