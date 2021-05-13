Senate Panel Split on Party Lines Over Pick for Top Civil Rights Post

Despite the committee deadlock, President Biden’s nominee to oversee the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division could still be confirmed by the full Senate.

Kristen Clarke, an attorney tapped by President Joe Biden for a directorship at the Department of Justice, testifies at a Wednesday, April 14, 2021, hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Image via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — In an 11-11 vote early Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked over whether to move attorney Kristen Clarke’s nomination for assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to the Senate floor for a full vote.

However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can move to discharge her nomination out of the committee for a debate and floor vote if he so chooses.

Clarke – like Vanita Gupta, who’s since been confirmed as associate attorney general – was a controversial choice due to her ideological background and past activism. In the days following her nomination, Clarke was criticized by Republican lawmakers and right-wing media for an article she wrote advocating for aggressive police reform.

She was also repeatedly criticized for a Harvard Crimson op-ed she co-authored in 1994, satirizing Charles Murray’s book “The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure.” The article argued that Black people were genetically superior to white people to mimic the claims made by Murray.

The attorney walked back her more controversial statements during her confirmation hearing last month, but Thursday’s committee meeting showed it wasn’t enough to sway Republicans.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, likened Clarke to Gupta and called her a “partisan warrior.”

“Her record is extremely troubling,” he said, “and I’m concerned that she will weaponize the tools of the Civil Rights Division,” like pattern or practice investigations, to “defund the police.”

Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz called both Clarke and Gupta “two of the most radical nominees that have ever been put forward to any position in the federal government.” He claimed that as an undergraduate student at Columbia University, Clarke helped organize a conference with speakers who supported “convicted cop-killers” like Mumia Abu-Jamal.

But her supporters argue that Clarke has a long history of collaborating with law enforcement to find compromises on criminal justice.

“If you were inventing a nominee from scratch, you’d come up with Kristen,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat.

This story is developing…