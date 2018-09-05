Kavanaugh Stresses Independence in Senate Hot Seat

WASHINGTON (CN) – Judge Brett Kavanaugh touted judicial independence Wednesday as Senate Democrats grilled the Supreme Court nominee with pointed questions about subpoenaing the president.

Though Kavanaugh said the judicial canon of ethics prevent him from addressing a hypothetical, the judge made repeated references this morning to the Supreme Court case where President Richard Nixon was ordered to turn over tapes of conversations in the Oval Office.

Kavanaugh said Nixon was correctly decided, but emphasized that it was correct as applied to the special counsel regulations in effect at the time.

Touting the instances where he himself showed judicial independence, Kavanaugh pointed to his 2012 opinion in which the D.C. Circuit vacated the conviction of al-Qaida member Salim Ahmed Hamdan for material support of terrorism.

Kavanaugh noted that this Guantanamo Bay prosecution had been a high-priority one for the George W. Bush administration — which Kavanaugh served from 2001 to 2006 in various roles including White House staff secretary.

“I wrote the opinion reversing his conviction, even though it was a signature prosecution of the United States, even though it was a national-security case, because that was the right answer under the law,” Kavanaugh said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, if you’re right under the law, you prevail.”

Keeping on the subject, Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-California, pressed Kavanaugh on comments he has made suggesting presidents should have some insulation from investigations and lawsuits.

Kavanaugh explained the statements he made on the topic did not reflect his constitutional views of investigations into a sitting president, but were rather part of a proposal to Congress regarding the Supreme Court’s suggestion in Clinton v. Jones that Congress could allow for the deferral of civil suits against the president.

“Here’s the bottom-line point: they were ideas for Congress to consider, they were not my constitutional views,” Kavanaugh said. “If the case came up where someone was trying to say this is a constitutional principle, I would have a completely open mind on that because I have never taken a position on the Constitution on that question.”

Feinstein also pressed Kavanaugh on his views of Roe v. Wade, asking whether the landmark abortion-rights case was correctly decided. Kavanaugh called the case “important precedent” and said because the court reaffirmed the decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, it is not a “run-of-the-mill” case that was decided once and never revisited.

“I understand the importance of the issue, I understand the importance that people attach to the Roe v. Wade decision, the Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision,” Kavanaugh said. “I don’t live in a bubble, I live in the real world, I understand the importance of the issue.”

During her nearly 30 minutes of questioning, Feinstein also attempted to pin down Kavanaugh’s views of gun rights, asking him about his dissenting opinion in the D.C. Circuit’s decision in Heller v. District of Columbia, which upheld Washington D.C.’s ban on semiautomatic rifles.

In the opinion, Kavanaugh said the Supreme Court’s earlier decision striking down the city’s ban on handguns required the D.C. Circuit to do the same for the regulations on semiautomatic rifles. Kavanaugh told Feinstein he reached this decision because he could not distinguish “as a matter of law” between a handgun and a semiautomatic rifle.

He pointed out semiautomatic rifles are widely owned in the United States, with millions in households throughout the country.

“In a nutshell, the basis of my dissent was I was trying to follow strictly, carefully, the Supreme Court precedent,” Kavanaugh said.

But Feinstein, who authored an assault-weapons ban in the 1990s, questioned this view of gun regulation, asking how Kavanaugh could find semiautomatic weapons cannot be regulated simply because they are in common use.

“You’re saying numbers determine common use?” Feinstein asked. “Common use is an activity. It’s not common storage, or retention, it’s use. So what you said was that these weapons are commonly used. They’re not.”

Each of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s 21 members have at least 30 minutes to pose questions to Kavanaugh, making it likely that the lengthy hearing will run well into the evening. The questions represent senators’ best opportunities to probe Kavanaugh’s record and receive explanations for some of the judge’s most controversial writings, opinions and speeches.

Judicial nominees typically avoid answering questions about previously decided or currently pending cases, citing canons of ethics that advise judges not to comment on “a matter pending or impending in any court.”

The confirmation hearing was dominated Tuesday by complaints from Democrats about documents they have not been able to review from Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush White House.

The documents fight spilled over into the hearing Wednesday, especially when Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., asked Kavanaugh about his knowledge of a scandal in which a Republican staffer in the early 2000s stole documents from Democratic senators, including Leahy.

Leahy asked Kavanaugh about a string of emails in which the staffer passed along information about Democrats’ plans for questioning Bush judicial nominees, with Leahy suggesting the information was stolen.

Kavanaugh said he did not have a “specific recollection” of the emails Leahy mentioned, but that it was not uncommon for the White House team marshaling judicial nominations through the Senate to send information about nominees.

“It just struck me as not uncommon at all to be talking with our [legislative] team about what senators on both sides think,” Kavanaugh said. “It didn’t strike me that it was always armed camps.”

Leahy then asked if anyone at the White House ever told Kavanaugh they had a “mole” telling them information about Democrats’ plans. Leahy heavily implied there was such an email, but that he could not show it to Kavanaugh because it was confidential.

“I am concerned because there is evidence that Mr. Miranda provided you with materials that were stolen from me,” Leahy said, referring to the staffer. “And that would contradict your prior testimony.”

