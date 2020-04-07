Senate Democrats Propose Hazard Pay for Essential Workers

Ambulances line the street outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Senate Democrats rolled out a new plan Tuesday to hike up pay for health care workers and other essential employees on the frontline battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on a call with reporters that the legislative proposal to launch a “Heroes Fund” would support not only health care workers but also grocery store clerks, truck drivers, transit operators and other essential workers.

“We are asking these workers to take on great risk. They should be compensated for it,” the New York Democrat said.

Schumer said the proposal to provide a hazard pay raise of about $13 an hour to all essential workers, up to $25,000 a year, through the end of the year was of the highest priority for Democrats as Congress enters phase four of the legislative response to the outbreak.

___

This is a developing story…