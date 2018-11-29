Senate Delays Vote On Controversial Trump Court Nominee

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Senate on Thursday pushed back a vote on a nominee to a North Carolina federal court who worked to defend a state voting law that a federal appeals court found targeted African Americans with “almost surgical precision.”

The move comes a day after the Senate narrowly advanced the nomination of Thomas Farr, an attorney with the Raleigh, N.C. firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart who is nominated to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tiebreaking vote.

Farr’s confirmation vote was scheduled for noon on Thursday, but roughly an hour before the vote was to take place, GOP leadership moved it back until next week.

Senator John Cornyn, the Senate majority whip, told reporters leadership delayed the vote because Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., could not attend due to a death in the family.

However, he also said Republicans are still working on assuaging concerns Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., has raised about Farr’s nomination.

“We’re still talking to Senator Scott, he’s got legitimate concerns that we’re trying to resolve, but I’m optimistic we can, but it remains to be seen,” Cornyn told reporters.

It would not be the first time Scott, the only African American Republican in the Senate, has imperiled a Trump judicial nominee, as he was key earlier this year in sinking Ninth Circuit nominee Ryan Bounds, who faced scrutiny for racially insensitive writings as an undergrad.

Further complicating Farr’s nomination is Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who has vowed not to support a Trump judicial nominee until the Senate votes on a bill aimed at protecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Flake’s vote against Farr was the reason Pence’s tie-breaking vote was necessary on Wednesday, as all Democrats have united against Farr’s nomination.

In addition to defending North Carolina’s voting law, Farr also was part of a legal team that defended the state’s legislative map following the 2010 census. A district court panel invalidated portions of the map, calling it “among the largest racial gerrymanders ever encountered by a federal court.”

Farr also worked on the 1990 campaign of Senator Jesse Helms, which sent out postcards with information about voter fraud that were criticized as an effort to intimidate African American voters. Farr has denied knowing about the postcards ahead of time and told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he played no role in drafting them or participated in any meetings in which they were discussed.

