Senate Defies Trump on Sale of Bombs to Saudis

WASHINGTON (CN) — Against threats of a veto by President Donald Trump, the Senate on Thursday passed the first of three resolutions aimed at blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Though all three of resolutions are likely to pass, it is less certain whether Congress can secure enough votes to override Trump’s threatened veto.

In a statement Thursday, the White House said the bills “would send a message that the United States is abandoning its partners and allies at the very moment when threats to them are increasing.”

Trump announced the $8 billion arms sale in May.

Responding to a string of attacks the Saudis have faced from Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the U.S. is sending over bombs and ammunition, including precision-guided munitions, and aircraft maintenance support.

