Senate Approves David Nye to Idaho Federal Bench

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Idaho state judge David C. Nye to the U.S. District Court for Idaho, to fill a seat that has been open for more than two years.

Nye, who has sat on the Sixth District Court of Idaho in Pocatello since 2007, was nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama, but Congress never addressed his nomination. He replaces U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge, who took senior status on July 3, 2015.

Before taking his seat on the state bench, Nye was in private practice for 20 years with Merrill & Merrill, in Pocatello, where he specialized in malpractice and insurance law.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in 1982 and his J.D. from Brigham Young’s J. Reuben Clark Law School in 1986.

Idaho’s federal court had 858 new case filings in fiscal year 2016. It has two judges. Nye’s appointment is for life, upon good behavior. The Senate approved him Wednesday without a single dissenting vote.

