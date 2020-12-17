Self-Harm Rises in Greek Migrant Camps Amid Lockdown: Study

A child sits between plastic bags as migrants pull their belongings in Kara Tepe, near Mytilene, the capital of the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, on Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS (AFP) — A major increase in self-harm and mental health conditions has accompanied the coronavirus lockdown in Greece’s migrant camps, a prominent aid group said Thursday.

The International Rescue Committee said data from three islands with the largest migrant populations — Lesbos, Chios and Samos — showed that three quarters of more than 900 people assisted since 2018 had such symptoms.

As of the end of October, 41% had reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, 35% reported suicidal thoughts and 18% reported having attempted to take their own lives, IRC said.

And immediately after Greece imposed a virus lockdown in March, there was a 71% increase in psychotic symptoms and a 66% increase in self-harm, the group said.

More than 15,000 people live in camps in the three islands, and over 17,000 in Aegean camps overall, according to government data.

On Lesbos, more than 7,000 people are staying in a makeshift tent camp set up after the permanent facility burned down in September.

On Monday, a 3-year-old Afghan girl was found semiconscious and bleeding in the camp lavatory, with authorities saying she was likely raped.

“The mental health of refugees has been decimated this year, in the wake of devastating fires in Lesbos and Samos, Covid and the lockdown restrictions brought with it, and the move to a new temporary reception center on Lesbos, which is yet to provide dignified living conditions,” said IRC Greece director Dimitra Kalogeropoulou.

Only a few thousand refugees have been allowed to relocate to other EU states this year, despite repeated requests by Athens and the European Commission.

These include around 1,300 ailing or unaccompanied minors.

“We need a fair and predictable system whereby EU member states share responsibility for hosting new arrivals, which respects the right of each individual to a full assessment of their asylum application,” said Imogen Sudbery, IRC director of policy for Europe.

