Security Software Spat

SAN FRANCISCO – The Ninth Circuit revived Enigma Software’s claims against another internet security software company alleging it configured its anti-malware software to block users from accessing Enigma’s software in order to divert customers.

The court found that the Communications Decency Act “immunizes software providers from liability for actions taken to help users block certain types of unwanted online material,” including violent, sexual or “otherwise objectionable” material. “Otherwise objectionable,” does not include software the company finds objectionable for anti-competitive reasons.